Epic deal! Get a Dell G5 Gaming Laptop with 1660Ti graphics for under $700

Good gaming laptops on the cheap are a struggle to get. They usually compromise a little too much on something — whether it's a weaker CPU, a step down in graphics or too big of a sacrifice of RAM. Striking the right balance between all three is tricky.

With this deal, though, Dell has just done that and provided the best bang for your buck right now. For a limited time, you can get the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for just $699.99, which is nearly $350 off the list price.

Plenty of power in a budget package — the Dell G5 15 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H, GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. This all pushes the gorgeous FHD display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Now, let's check off that spec sheet and ensure you're getting a good balance of all elements for a great gaming experience on the go.

Up front, you've got the essentials — a FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a keyboard with decent travel in each key, to help each action feel deliberate.

Under the hood, you have a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

Plus, as is an essential for gaming laptops (and even more critical at a time we are all staying at home more than usual), the G5 is outfitted with all the I/O you need to plug this easily into any desk setup.

So, if you're on the lookout for a bargain basement deal with raw gaming power to deliver on-the-go, this is the one for you. Want to shop around though? Check out our best gaming laptop deals hub.