Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries is free today on Meta Quest 2

Resident Evil 4 VR was a smash hit, re-establishing it as one of the greatest games of all time. Capcom has re-released this game on any platform it could, but its VR version was one of the few that felt wholly justified. And now, players can jump back in with The Mercenaries update, launching today for free if you own RE4 on Meta Quest 2.

The Mercenaries was built from the ground up by Armature Studio with new features and secrets to engage with that could even surprise diehard fans. This is an endlessly replayable game mode that has the player face off against hordes upon hordes of enemies within an alloted time limit.

Players can anticipate a few updates to this version of The Mercenaries, including the ability to engage with online leaderboards and keep track of your skill. This should add a fun competitive element to each run, especially if you're someone who wants to be the best in the world.

Other exciting features includes the addition of 20 challenges to test the player's skill. And if you'd rather just run around and have fun, there some new unlockables to spice up the experience. These include Big Head Mode, Classic Horror Mode (which makes everything black and white), and Golden Gun skins. These unlockables can also be used throughout the main campaign.