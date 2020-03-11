E3 2020 is reportedly canceled, so when will we see the Xbox Series X?

E3 2020 appears to be next in a long line of events to get canceled over fears of the coronavirus. This is especially sad since Xbox head Phil Spencer was recently talking up a deep portfolio of Xbox Series X games set to debut at the event.

There's no official statement from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) as of yet, but sources who spoke to Ars Technica and Bloomberg said the ESA already decided to cancel the event, and that there will be a formal announcement later today at 9:30am PT.

See the best PC games to play while we wait for an E3 2020 substitute

Sony wasn't going to E3 2020 anyway, check out the latest PS5 news

One badass indie game publisher, Devolver Digital, told people on Twitter to cancel their flights and hotels to E3 now, implying the conference would be cancelled very soon.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.March 11, 2020

Before these reports came to light, the ESA stated that E3 2020 would go on as planned and additional safety measures would be taken into account. However, the ESA also said it would monitor the situation and listen to the CDC.

Interestingly, Xbox is the only company among the three main players -- Nintendo and PlayStation included -- to have a big physical presence at E3 recently. If E3 2020 is canceled, the event's future might not look so good as more publishers will find that it's cheaper to host live streams, as Nintendo and PlayStation are doing.

But that may be the ESA's tactic as well. According to an internal memo leaked to Bloomberg, the ESA says that it is “exploring options for an online E3 event this summer.” We're excited to see what an all-online E3 2020 would look like, especially for all of the developers who want to show off their games, and journalists who want to play said games and write about them (aka me).

However, you won't have to wait for E3 2020 to get more out of the Xbox Series X, as Microsoft will be hosting a stream next week to talk a little more about the new console and Project xCloud.