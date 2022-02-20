Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate — Everything we know so far

Half a decade after the release of Dragon Quest 11, we finally got confirmation that the next Dragon Quest game is on its way. This one is aptly named Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is the latest in a long line of Dragon Quest games, but we already know that this one might be a bit different from recent entries. Dragon Quest 12 is the first of the series to run in Unreal Engine 5, which means it’s going to look hella nice. We’re super excited to see it in action.

Here’s everything we know so far about Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, from the release date and story, to the gameplay and villains that might appear.

We don’t have an official release date for Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate nor do we have a firm release window. Considering that all we got so far was a teaser trailer, it’s entirely possible that Dragon Quest 12 won’t be out for another few years.

For context, the Dragon Quest 11 teaser hit in 2015 and the game didn’t launch until 2017. If Dragon Quest 12 follows a similar timeline, it could launch sometime in 2023. And we also know that Square Enix is aiming for a worldwide release — so us westerners don’t have to wait.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate story

The Dragon Quest plotlines can vary radically from title to title, similar to how Final Fantasy games function. Some feature the same worlds, others don’t, so we really don’t know what we’re going to get with Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.

However, we do have some inkling of the key differences between this entry and the others. Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest, teased that decision-making will be prevalent in this game, which mixes things up compared with previous installments. The game is also reportedly “darker” than previous games. It’s unclear what that means exactly, especially since titles like Dragon Quest 11 featured several dark moments throughout its story. It’ll be interesting to see how that changes in Dragon Quest 12.

While the trailer is in Japanese, a quick translation search provided us with the lovely tagline, “what is the purpose of life?” or “why do people live?” I wonder how edgy Square Enix is going to get with Dragon Quest 12.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate gameplay

While we have yet to see any gameplay, we know that Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate will be running in Unreal Engine 5, which is super exciting. Additionally, Horii talked about how the series will be changing some core elements in reference to the command battle system.

Some people have speculated that the game might play similarly to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, although I think that the team will innovate upon the turn-based structure that the previous games developed. I also hope they revamp how world exploration works. It was fine in Dragon Quest 11, but it could be much better.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate gameplay, but if I had to guarantee one thing, it’s that slimes will make an appearance.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate PC requirements

Unreal Engine 5 might take a toll on the performance of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, but Dragon Quest 11 wasn’t too graphically demanding. It all depends how Square Enix approaches the art style.

Using Dragon Quest 11 for comparison, the recommended specs were an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-6500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon R7 370 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 GPU. That’s nothing compared with the best cheap gaming laptops . An RTX 3050 Ti or RTX 3060 GPU will likely suit you just fine.

Outlook

Like Thanos, a new Dragon Quest game is inevitable, and we’re super hyped to have confirmation of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. All we need now is some more juicy details. We’ll likely see something in the summer or closer to the end of the year. Stay tuned for more info on Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate right here.