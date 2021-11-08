Xbox Black Friday deals 2021: Best early savings

Xbox Black Friday deals are on the horizon which is great news for frugal shoppers. Whether you're looking for the latest Xbox games, a spare controller or that gamer you know, we've got your back.

This month, we're keeping tabs on the best Xbox Black Friday deals online and listing them here. While we don't expect to see discounts on Xbox Series X|S system restocks, games will be cheaper than ever.

Black Friday is also bound to offer markdowns on the industry's best gaming headsets and controllers. In fact, currently, you can save up to $40 on Astro, HyperX, Turtle Beach and Razer gaming gear at the Microsoft Store right now.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are renowned for epic Black Friday Xbox game deals. If you're looking for the latest Xbox Series X games or previous-gen classic Xbox One discs, now is the time to rack up.

Expect to see solid discounts on external hard drives for Xbox consoles as well.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see epic discounts on today's best tech. Be sure to follow our Black Friday deals hub for the top holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday Xbox deals happening right now.

Best Xbox Black Friday deals right now

Games

Amazon Game Sale: 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon Amazon Game Sale: 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon

For a limited time, get 3 games for the price of 2 on Amazon cart. Choose from select games for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Add 3 games to your cart to see the savings at checkout.

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise with this Black Friday deal from Walmart. Resident Evil Village is by far one of the greatest Resident Evil games since the Resident Evil 2 remake. It concludes the epic tale of Ethan Winters, and unlike Resident Evil 7, it answers quite a few questions about the Resident Evil universe as a whole.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $60 now $33 @ Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $60 now $33 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X| Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X| Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

This Xbox Black Friday deal from Walmart takes $10 off Far Cry 6. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Accessories

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49 @ Best Buy

At $15 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can also get it directly from Microsoft for the same price.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Xbox Accessory Deals: up to $40 off @ Microsoft Xbox Accessory Deals: up to $40 off @ Microsoft

Save up to $40 on Xbox accessories at the Microsoft Store. The sale includes discounts on select controllers and gaming headsets by Microsoft, Turtle Beach, Hyper X, Astro, and Razer.