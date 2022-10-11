Don't miss! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 drops to $871 in killer Prime Early Access deal

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is kicking off, and the discounts are already pouring in. In fact, we've spotted a killer deal on the amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as it's now down to its lowest price yet.



Right now, You can pick up the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $871 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's down from a $1,059 price tag, and that's not all. The model in this deal comes packed with 256GB of storage, meaning you're getting even more bang for your buck. If you're looking to check out one of the best foldables on the market, this deal is just for you. It's one of the best Prime Early Access smartphone deals around.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB): $1,059 $871 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $188 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is basically a free memory upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

What's not love about this foldable gem? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with HDR10+ support, a slick 1.9-inch cover screen, the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for speedy performance, and fantastic cameras that include Flex Mode, allowing users to transform the foldable into a chair-like posture when taking photos.



In our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we noted its beautifully engineered form factor, compact and pocketable design, and decent battery life stretching to over 8 hours. As a cherry on top, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 harkens back to the golden age of flip phones when we’d satisfyingly slam our clamshell devices shut with an air of “cool aggression.”



What's more, it's a fairly pocketable device. Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is 0.2 inches thick. Folded, it bulks up to 0.6 inches. It weighs 6.6 ounces.



We're fans of Samsung's latest foldable, and if you're in the mood to start flipping some phones (the right way), this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is just for you.