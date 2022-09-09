Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: How to watch

Disney is hosting its first full blown games showcase, perhaps ever, so who knows what to expect. It's difficult to imagine the company would go all out in a presentation of this caliber if it didn't have something big to show. We're potentially talking Spider-Man 2 and maybe even the Black Panther game that was recently rumored.

However, we're also looking forward to some big surprises. Disney and Marvel have an absurd amount of IP under their belts, so there's so much potential for awesome games to be revealed. Regardless, the show starts today, and you can tune in quite easily.

How to watch Disney & Marvel games showcase

The Disney & Marvel Showcase begins today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch. We're not entirely sure what to expect from the show, but there's a few theories and likely reveals. Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 or Wolverine could get more footage as well, although the latter is unlikely considering how far off the game is.

Livestream the magic of #D23Expo 2022!

It's all but confirmed that a Black Panther game lead by Amy Hennig will be revealed at the show. Amy Hennig is renown for her work with the Uncharted trilogy, acting as both creative director and writer for the first three games.

Insofar as Star Wars content goes, we're not sure we'll see any. Star Wars is such an enormous property that we'd expect it to be promised in the title as a way to get more viewers watching. We also learned last year all Star Wars games are being rebranded under Lucasfilm Games, and at the very least, we'd expect that to be announced beforehand.