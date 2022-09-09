Live
Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: Live updates
The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is here! We're expecting to see all sorts of news about existing and upcoming titles, hopefully stuff we've never seen before. We're potentially talking Spider-Man 2 and maybe even the Black Panther game that was recently rumored.
Regardless, there's lots of look forward to and we're ready to see it in action! The Disney & Marvel Showcase begins today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.
Disney is bringing back Gargoyles through Gargoyles Remastered.
Return to Monkey island, a side-scrolling point and click adventure game, revolves around a humorous series of pirates with fully voice acted cutscenes. Return to Monkey Island comes September 19.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition comes this holiday.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was briefly mentioned, but we didn't receive any new footage.
Alien: Dark Descent is available next year on consoles and PC.
Marvel Snap is a trading-card game where players have access to tons of Marvel characters featuring the "entire canon." The aesthetic is clearly in the style of the comics, with some taking on an 8-bit style. It's available October 18 on mobile phones.
Marvel's Strike Force is receiving a Hulk-based update offering Red Hulk to players.
Marvel's Midnight Suns received a new gameplay trailer, In the upcoming game from Firaxis, players can play Spider-Man, Wolverine, Blade and far more in a strategic action game to defeat a series of demons invading the surface world. It launches December 2, 2022 for Windows PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
We also saw a series of animated shorts that provide an introduction to some of the game's biggest characters.
Illusion Island is a 2D platformer where you can play Mickey, Goofy, Minnie or Donald. It features grapple hooks, Goofy hovering with a giant bottle of mustard, and seemingly hand-animated cutscenes. It's coming to Nintendo Switch.
The show began with a first-look at Tron Identity, which is coming sometime in 2023. We saw nothing but a short tease of it, though. It can be wishlisted on Steam today.
The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is beginning now!
