Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: Live updates

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is here! We're expecting to see all sorts of news about existing and upcoming titles, hopefully stuff we've never seen before. We're potentially talking Spider-Man 2 and maybe even the Black Panther game that was recently rumored.

Regardless, there's lots of look forward to and we're ready to see it in action! The Disney & Marvel Showcase begins today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch.