Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to watch

Ubisoft is hosting its next Forward event on Saturday, with promises to show new footage of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. We're also expecting to get a first look at the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise, as multiple games are seemingly going to be revealed at the show.

We could see some surprises as well, but it's hard to tell with everything going on at Ubisoft recently. Lots of things have been delayed, but we're hoping we'll get a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay and perhaps see an update on the status of Beyond Good & Evil 2.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward September 2022

Ubisoft Forward September 2022 will go live on Saturday at 9 a.m. CEST / 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. BST and can be caught on YouTube or Twitch. We're guaranteed to see updates on the Assassin's Creed franchise, specifically highlighting the recently leaked Assassin's Creed: Mirage. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones will also be a focus of the show.

Tune in to the AC Showcase at #UbiForward!September 10: 12PM PT | 9PM CEST https://t.co/SQeBGm8zGgSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is the live-service experience intended to take us through multiple small-scale titles in the series, is also planned to launch sometime in the future. We're not sure if we'll see it at the show, but it could get teased. We do know we're expecting to see more than one Assassin's Creed, so keep an eye an out.

Twitch users who tune into the show will earn rewards for sticking around a certain length of time:

Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull and Bones Emblem in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla