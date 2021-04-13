Dell XPS 13 returns with OLED display option — and it's not 4K

The Dell XPS 13 9310 is back again this year but now with a vibrant OLED display. Everything about the laptop is the same except that it now offers an OLED display, which is going to cost you some extra money.

Dell is launching the OLED version of the XPS 13 today, and it’ll cost $300 more to jump from a 1080p display to the OLED display, but it's not 4K -- it's actually 3.5K.

What's special about the XPS 13's OLED display

Yes, the XPS 13's OLED display is technically not 4K. It's, as Dell calls it, a 3.5K display. So instead of a 3840 x 2400-pixel panel, you'll have a 3456 x 2160-pixel screen.

According to Dell, it'll be slightly dimmer, dropping from 500 nits to 400 nits of brightness. However, it'll be more colorful, jumping from 90% of DCI-P3 to 100%. Additionally, the contrast ratio leaps from 1500:1 to 100,000:1, which means you'll see deeper blacks and much more vibrant colors.

In our Dell XPS 13 4K review, we loved the 4K display, but that wasn't an OLED screen. And while the new panel might be a little dimmer, the vivid colors you get in exchange will likely be worth it.

We're excited to get our hands on, or rather, our eyes on the XPS 13's new 3.5K OLED panel.