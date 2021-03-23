Get over £300 off the new Dell XPS 13 in huge Spring Sale

As Spring arrives in Britain and we all realise the sun was not just a figment of our imagination, retailers are rolling out some impressive sales. That includes Amazon’s big March bonanza and a huge list of savings over at Dell .

But, arguably the best Dell deal is this £337 saving on its latest and greatest XPS 13 — taking the price of this Editor’s Choice laptop down to £1,031.14.

Dell XPS 13 deal

New Dell XPS 13: was £1,368.99 now £1,031.14 @ Dell

This bobby dazzler of a deal gives you the brand spanking new XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, integrated Iris XE graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all crammed into a seriously stylish chassis with a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display up top.View Deal

Need proof of how good it is? Read our Dell XPS 13 review , in which we gave it a full 5-star rating.

We are huge fans of its sleek and attractive CNC-machined aluminium frame, which springs to life thanks to the near bezel-free 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display at an FHD+ resolution.

Handling some of the more processor-intensive workloads out there requires some serious silicon, which this configuration delivers on with a cutting-edge 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and integrated Iris XE graphics.

Multitasking is a cinch with 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of high-capacity files that load quickly on the 512GB NVMe SSD.

Plus, it doesn’t skimp on the essential I/O to get stuff done with two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro SD card slot.