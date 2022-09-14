Dell XPS 13 deal knocks $595 off our favorite 4K touch screen laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is even better with a 4K touch screen. During Dell's Semi-Annual sale, save big on this top pick for best overall laptop.

As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is just $899 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $1,449 so that's $550 off its normal price. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" to take an extra 5% off which drops it to $854 ($595 off) — its lowest price ever. This is one of the best laptop deals in Dell's Semi-Annual sale.

Save $550 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 Touch (9305). Take an extra 5% off via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" which drops it to $854 ($595 off). The XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance and premium design. This particular notebook packs a 13.3- inch (3840 x 2160) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Touch is one of the best 4K laptops to buy. The notebook on sale has a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its elegant, lightweight design, vibrant 4K display and good performance. The Dell XPS 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us — it's the Editor's Choice laptop.

During real world use, our review unit's 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU juggled multiple tasks with no issue. We expect the laptop in this deal which runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU to be on par.

Dell engineers outfitted the Dell XPS 13 Touch with a decent selection of ports and slots. It supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 x USB Type-C port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, microSD slot and wedge-shaped lock slot.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.6 inches, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is super portable and thin. It's slightly lighter than the M2 MacBook Air, (2.7 pounds, 0.4 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

If portability, touch functionality and performance are important to you, the Dell XPS 13 Touch ticks all the boxes.