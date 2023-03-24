Dell XPS 13 coupon deal knocks $119 off our favorite everyday laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy and a solid MacBook Air M2 and Surface Laptop 5 alternative. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $881 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "ARMMPPS". It normally costs $999, so that's $119 off and the lowest price we could find this Dell laptop.

It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

Dell XPS 13: $999 $881 @ Dell

Save $119 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9315 via coupon "ARMMPPS". The Dell XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance, and premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. It runs on Microsoft's user-friendly Windows 11 Home operating system. Apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout to get this deal price.

Dell's XPS 13 is the best overall laptop and more than adequate for day-to-day tasks for work and school. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) display with 500 nits of brightness for comfortable viewing, even when you're outdoors. Under the hood is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and fast 512GB SSD.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus and loved its sleek, low-profile design, great performance, and comfortable keyboard. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. In one test, our review unit's Intel Core i7-1280P CPU and 16GB of RAM had no problem juggling multitasking. Even with 60 Google Chrome tabs open to Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations along with Tweetdeck, Twitch, YouTube and several news sites, the laptop never slowed down. Expect on par performance with this laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU/8GB of RAM hardware combo.

As with most of today's ultra-portable machines, ports on the Dell XPS 13 are minimalist. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery). It ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter for expanded connectivity options.

At 2.6 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the Dell XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.4 inches). It's lighter than thinner than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches).

If you're looking for a portable everyday laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice.