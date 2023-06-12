Dell Latitude laptops are up to 50% off right now in huge sitewide sale

Dell Latitude laptops are up to 50% off right now during Dell's Summer Sale Event. Whether you're looking for the best business laptop for your home office or workplace, it's a great time to snag huge savings. One standout deal is the Dell Latitude 5530 with 12th Gen Intel CPU for $1,049. That's a whopping $1,039 off its normal price of $2,088 or 50% off. Even better, drop its price to $1,028 ($1,060 off) via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the latest Dell Latitude 5540 with 13th Gen Intel CPU for $1,469 ($835 off) via coupon "ARMMPPS".

These are among the best Dell deals of the season.

Dell Latitude deal

Dell Latitude 5530: $2,087 $1,028 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5530 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simulteously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Apply coupon "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop it to $1,028 ($1,060 off).

Business professionals will benefit from the power, security and reliability of the Dell Latitude 5530. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe Graphics. For your important files, there's a 256GB SSD on board — expandable via the laptop's microSD slot. And for video conferencing when you're working from home or abroad, it sports a 1080p at 30 fps widescreen RGB IR camera with dual-array microphones.

Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5530 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise the Latitude 5530's value for the price, fast, snappy performance and lightweight design. Others appreciate the laptop's ease of use and the secure biometric unlocking that business pros need.

With a weight of 3.5 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.9-inches a fairy portable 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 0.7-inches) and slightly heavier than the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and Surface Laptop 5 (3.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Now up to 50% off, Dell Latitude series business laptops are an excellent value for the price.

Dell Latitude 5540: $2,303 $1,469 @ Dell

Save $834 on the new Dell Latitude 5540 via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p RGB camera with mic.

Dell Latitude 5430: $2,002 $999 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5430 business laptop. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Apply coupon "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop it to $979 ($1,023 off).