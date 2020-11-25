Dell laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 is just $489 in Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a new laptop, Black Friday deals are here with pretty much everything you could ask for, including deals on Dell laptops. The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is $140 off right now.

You can get the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with a Ryzen 5 CPU for just $489 at Dell's website.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $629 now $489

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display.View Deal

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display, so don't expect super high quality for the price.

This machine sizes up to 14 x 9.2 x 0.56~0.7 inches and weighs 3.7 pounds. It comes with a power jack, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and a microSD card slot.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but it's worth noting that the Inspiron 15 5000s we have reviewed in the past didn't score particularly well, but that doesn't mean this will be the same.

