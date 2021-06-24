Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with 11th Gen Intel CPU falls to $449

Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 is a great budget laptop for students and anyone else looking for an affordable laptop. And for a limited time, you can nab the latest Intel 11th Gen notebook for a stellar price.

Currently, the latest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with Core i5 CPU is just $449 at Dell. That's $189 in savings as this laptop normally retails for $639. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and an incredible value. By comparison, it's cheaper than Amazon's current price.

If you have more room in your budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with AMD Ryzen CPU is on sale for $569 ($169 off).

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (256GB): was $639 now $449 @ Dell

The latest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is $189 cheaper this week. Its specs sheet features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.2-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for an affordable laptop, it's a solid choice.View Deal

Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 series laptops are a tremendous value if you want a portable all-around PC. The laptop in this deal packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.2-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD

While we didn't test this laptop, our previous-gen Inspiron 15 3000 reviews praise their build quality and battery life.

With a weight of 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on a par with competing budget 15-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

As for ports, the Inspiron 15 3000 has two USB 3.2 Type A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also a built-in SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack on board.

Cheaply priced laptop deals like this are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.