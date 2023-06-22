Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Intel i7 laptop drops to $979 before Prime Day

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is powerful, fast, and a solid value for the price in this standout early Prime Day deal. Currently, you can get the 1TB, Windows Pro-powered Dell Inspiron 14 Plus with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $979 at Amazon. Formerly $1,199, that's $220 off and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop in a while. It's also $370 cheaper than Dell's current direct price for the same configuration with Windows 11 Home.

If you don't want to wait, this is one of the best early Prime Day laptop deals you can get today.

Dell Inspiron laptop deal

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420: $1,199 $979 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. This machine packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD ensures fast data transfers, and ample file storage.

Dell's Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the best laptops for students, remote workers, and anyone else who wants a capable PC. The laptop in this deal packs a stunning 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit display which is especially great for streaming content. Primed for multitasking, the Inspiron 16 Plus packs a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Dell outfitted it with a speedy 1TB SSD for fast data transfers and ample room for file storage.

In our review of the larger Dell Inspiron 16 Plus we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. It has the same 12th Gen Intel i7 GPU and 16GB RAM hardware as our review unit.

In one test, we launch 45 tabs in Google Chrome with eight YouTube videos playing simultaneously. Even while typing in Google Doc and running photo editing software in the background, there was no lag in performance.

Connectivity-wise the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is outfitted with a nice array of ports and slots. You get 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort. There's also a built-in audio jack for connecting wired headphones and microSD card reader for storage expansion and transferring files between machines.

At just under $980, this Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is an exceptional value for the price. It's a no-brainer if you're looking for a powerful Windows Pro laptop.