Dell Inspiron 12th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop hits incredibly low price of $649

Today's Dell laptop deals (opens in new tab) knock up to $400 off select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS 15 laptops. Right now, you can get the 14-inch Dell Inspiron 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop (opens in new tab) for just $649. Typically $949, that's $300 off and a great price for this configuration. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this Dell laptop and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

If you're looking for a creator laptop, the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 GPU is down to $1,749 (opens in new tab) ($400 off).

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14: $949 $649 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 off the Dell Inspiron 14 5420. It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. This machine packs 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell's Inspiron 14 is the best laptop for college students, professionals and anyone else looking for an everyday machine. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. For video calls, incorporated into its design is an FHD webcam with noise reduction microphone.

We didn't test the exact laptop, however, the Dell Inspiron 14 is rated 4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Reviews from satisfied customers praise its smooth performance, lightweight frame, premium look, and snappy performance. With its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Dell Inspiron 14 delivers speed and power for daily productivity.

With a weight of 3.4 pounds and 0.75 inches thin, the Dell Inspiron 14 is fairly portable. It's slightly lighter than but thicker than the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6-inches). It's slightly heavier and thicker than the Asus ZenBook 14X (3.1, 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the Inspiron 14 supplies you with a good amount of ports. It has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C port (DisplayPort and Power Delivery) and an HDMI 1.4 port, SD card slot and headphone/mic combo.

Now just under $650, the Dell Inspiron 14 gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop that doesn't cost a fortune