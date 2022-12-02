Dell Cyber Monday deals continue — save 66% on the Dell Latitude 2-in-1

Dell Cyber Monday deals continue with 66% off select Dell Latitude laptops (opens in new tab). If you're bargain hunting for the best business laptop , here's an epic discount for you.

This Cyber Week, you can get the Dell Latitude 7320 Laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Dell. Normally, it retails for $2,362 so that's $1,563 in savings or 66% off for those who like to crunch numbers. This is the lowest price ever for this Dell business notebook. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) Dell Latitude 7320 Laptop: $2,362 $799 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save 66% on the Dell Latitude 7320. This business laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920x1080) display, Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. This Dell Cyber Monday deal ends Dec. 5.

Dell's Latitude series are the best 2-in-1 laptops for business professionals. Powerful, durable and secure, it's also suitable for students looking for a capable notebook. The laptop on sale has a 13.3-inch (1920x1080) display with embedded FHD IR camera with mic for video conferencing. Built for multitasking, the Dell Latitude 7320 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell Latitude 7320 review, we praise its lightweight, sturdy chassis, colorful display and solid performance. We also found the laptop's battery life impressive. It lasted 12 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After a series of real-world and overall performance tests, we gave the Dell Latitude an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Our review unit ran on the same 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM as the laptop in this deal. In one test, we opened 35 Google Chrome tabs with a few of them running videos and editing in Google Docs. The Latitude powered through without skipping a beat. In our lab's Geekbench 5.3 synthetic benchmark tests, the Latitude 7320 scored 5,292 which beats the premium laptop average of 4430.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and 12.1 x 7.9 x 0.7 -inches in dimensions, the Dell Latitude is super-portable. It's just about on par with the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 (2.2 pounds, 11.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches). Despite its compact design, the Dell Latitude packs plenty of ports. You get 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode/USB4/Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port and 1 x universal audio port. There's also a microSD-card slot and wedge-shaped lock slot built into its design.

At just $799, the Dell Latitude 7320 is an exceptional value for the price.

Dell's extended Cyber Monday deals end Dec. 5.

