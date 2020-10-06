Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold, November launch looks final

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account confirmed yesterday that the game has finally gone gold. When a game goes gold, it means that the final physical disc copy has been sent off to be printed for replication and sold by its release date.

This doesn't necessarily imply the game is complete, it just means that CD Projekt Red has finished a substantial majority of the game's content. Now, the company will likely be adding finishing touches and ironing out certain bugs or issues.

Once these are finished, they will be present in the game's day-one update.

What makes Cyberpunk 2077 going gold particularly exciting is that this likely means its November 19 release date is final. This is quite good news, considering the game has been delayed twice already.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated for April 16 and was then pushed back to September 17. Although the game could possibly get a final short delay, it's unlikely. Unless CD Projekt Red encounters game-breaking bugs that cannot be fixed by release day, we will likely officially get out hands on the game by November 19.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fpOctober 5, 2020

Another delay is also unlikely because games media outlets typically receive copies for gigantic RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 much earlier than the public. CD Projekt Red would need to ensure the game functions optimally even before its November 19 release date so critics experience the game at its best.

Alternatively, CD Projekt Red might not send copies out early if its schedule is tight. If this does happen, it would likely mean Cyberpunk 2077's day one patch will be important for ensuring the game remains as stable as possible.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 19. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions will launch sometime in 2021.