Cyber Monday deals for streamers: Cheap Elgato gear, Blue Yeti mics, Logitech webcams and more

Cyber Monday has already passed, but that doesn't mean you still can't grab big savings on all kinds of streaming tools. From capture cards, webcams, USB microphones to powerful laptops, we’ve covered all the bases here and you can find big post Cyber Monday savings of up to 50% off.

So, for anyone from a new-starter on Twitch to experienced streamers with established audiences, this list is for you. Here are the best Cyber Monday streaming gear deals.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Stream Deck

Elgato Stream Deck: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Elgato Stream Deck: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Elgato's content creation controller is down to its lowest price. This has become one of the most essential tools in any streamer's arsenal — an 18-button customizable deck that you can tune to do a variety of features from switching scenes to activating effects.

Elgato Pro Streamer Bundle: was $329 now $219 @ Amazon Elgato Pro Streamer Bundle: was $329 now $219 @ Amazon

Save a staggering $110 on this bundle fit for a pro this Cyber Monday. Included in this package is the Elgato Stream Deck which has 15 fully-customizable keys for any situation, and the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S, letting you stream from your console with ease in 1080p up to 60 frames per second.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Capture Cards

Elgato HD60 S+: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon Elgato HD60 S+: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Elgato HD60 S+ is one of the more affordable capture cards out there. It can not only capture 1080p footage at 60 fps but also 4K footage at 60 fps.

Elgato HD60 S: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon Elgato HD60 S: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Elgato HD60 S is the cheaper option between Elgato's capture cards, letting you capture only 1080p footage at 60 fps.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Webcams

Logitech Brio: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon Logitech Brio: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Whether you're streaming or queuing up for a business meeting, you want to look your best, and the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam will showcase your best features.

Razer Kiyo Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon Razer Kiyo Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro is one of my favorite webcams, but at $200, it was way too expensive, but at $100? It's perfectly priced for a 1080p, 60fps, HDR webcam.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Microphones

Razer Seiren Mini: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon Razer Seiren Mini: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

If you have limited desk space, but still want a microphone better than what your headset can offer you, don't miss $15 off the Razer Seiren Mini. Enjoy the heavy-duty tilting stand to really make the most out of your space. (Plus, it comes in pink. What more can you ask for?)

Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Blue has developed some of the best USB microphones around, so if you're looking for an affordable but solid option, the Blue Yeti Nano is your next best bet.

Razer Seiren X: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Razer Seiren X: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

If you love Razer products, you can snag the Razer Seiren X, one of the company's premium microphones, for a $40 discount. It features a Supercardiod pick-up pattern.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Laptops

MSI GP66 (3080): was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Newegg MSI GP66 (3080): was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Newegg

The cheapest way to get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop that we’ve seen so far. The MSI GP66 Leopard features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the aforementioned RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch 240Hz display and, most impressively, a $500 price cut!

Alienware m15 3070: was $2,809 now $2,199 @ Dell Alienware m15 3070: was $2,809 now $2,199 @ Dell

Yes, the GPU is less powerful than the above, but in its place, you get a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which if you ask some expert streamers is as big of a deal as having good graphics. This pairs with 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for a great streaming rig on the go.