Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset falls to just under $100

The Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset uses haptic bass to let you feel the sound of your gaming experience like never before.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset on sale for $99.99. That's $30 off its $130 list price at Corsair and one of the best gaming deals out there right now.

Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon deal

Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon Gaming Headset: was $130 now $100 @ Amazon Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon Gaming Headset: was $130 now $100 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset lets you feel gameplay sound. The haptic bass creates an immersive 4D audio gaming experience. It's Discord Certified for PC and works with Nintendo Switch, PS5|PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

Corsair's HS60 Haptic Carbon features a detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional mic, 50mm drivers, and a sound level of 111dB. It's Discord Certified for group chatting and video calls. The wired USB gaming headset produces sound you can feel using Taction Technology's haptic bass, creating an immersive 4D experience.

Although we haven't tested this gaming headset, however, Corsair HS60 Haptic reviews on Amazon rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Comments from happy owners praise its excellent audio quality, haptic feedback effect and comfortable fit. Design-wise, the Corsair HS60 Haptic's adjustable, plush memory foam ear cups, and padded headband ensure long-wearing comfort. On-ear controls let you quickly adjust your volume and haptic settings. You can also use Corsair's iCUE software to access a custom audio equalizer and other useful tools.

If you're looking for an affordable pro grade gaming headset the Corsair HS60 Haptic is a wise choice.