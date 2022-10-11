Check out this flippin' Prime Early Access deal: take $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is among the best smartphones we've tested all year, and thanks to this preemptive holiday deal, you can save a few bucks on this metallic masterpiece of engineering.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $900 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $1,000, that's a decent $100 to keep in your wallet. (Which, incidentally, is around the same size as this foldable phone.)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked): $1,000 $900 @ Amazon

Save $100 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for the main screen, and smaller 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen for even more on-the-go productivity. The Flip 4 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and coupled with 128GB of storage, which is plenty of "oomph" for a smartphone.

As part of the world’s first water-resistant foldable phone line, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an engineering masterpiece that should appeal to content creators and travelers who prefer to pack light; its IPX8 water resistance rating allows for submergence up to 5 feet for 30 minutes.

Unfolded, the 6.6-ounce Galaxy Z Flip 4 is 0.2 inches thick. When closed, it bulks up to 0.6 inches. The 1.9-inch, 260 x 512-pixel cover screen features the foldable’s most noteworthy upgrades, including additional widget controls, Samsung Pay support and the ability to launch calls. It even lets you reply to text messages without flipping opening your phone. Pretty slick.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is packed with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. According to Samsung, it has better NPU, GPU and CPU performance compared to its predecessor’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Samsung also claims that the Z Flip 4 has better modeling, a smaller hinge, and a bolder camera housing compared to the previous generation. What's more, the aluminum frame is the Z Flip series’ toughest yet, so if you have butterfingers, the Z Flip 4 should be more resilient to the occasional drop.

