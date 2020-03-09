Cheap Dell XPS 13 deal takes $400 off our favorite laptop

If you want the best college laptops for the money, the excellent Dell XPS 13 is a solid option. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself the Dell XPS 13 7390 with a Core i5 CPU for an incredibly low price.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $799.99 directly from Dell. Normally $1,199, that's a whopping $400 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It's also $164 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,199.99 now $799.99 @ Dell

Dell is currently taking $400 off the Dell XPS 13 (7390). That's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy.

This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praised its premium design and slim, compact design. We awarded it an Editor's Choice award for its bright, vivid display and outstanding performance.

With its anodized-aluminum lid and underside to its plush carbon-fiber deck, the Dell XPS 13 is a finely-crafted machine. In real-world testing, we were impressed by its bright, richly saturated panel.

At 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Dell XPS 13 is more compact and lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

In one test, the laptop's 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake processor took just about everything we threw out it without so much as a hiccup.

The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with the ports you need to connect must-have peripherals. Dell managed to pack three USB-C ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD slot and a headphone jack into the XPS 13's ultraslim chassis.

If ultra-portability and performance are a priority to you, the Dell XPS 13 is a smart buy.