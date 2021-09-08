Call of Duty: Vanguard beta — here's how to get access

Sledgehammer Games' upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard is gearing up for its big launch on November 5, and while PS5 and PS4 players got a first look during August's alpha, an open beta is set to arrive this September.



Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta will take place over two weekends, with the first being available to PS5 and PS4 players who pre-ordered Vanguard. The early access beta will take place from Friday, September 10 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST to Monday, September 13 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST.

The second beta weekend will either be an open beta or early access, depending on what platform you play on. For now, the official Call of Duty blog site doesn't state which platforms, but a PlayStation blog states the second weekend will be an open beta for all PlayStation players. Plus, most PS players won't need a PlayStation Plus subscription.

(Image credit: Activision)

Vanguard's second beta will kick off from Thursday, September 16 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST to Monday, September 20 at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. Note that the Call of Duty blog states the second beta will last until Saturday, September 18 at 10am PT.

How to access the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

To join the beta, those with a digital pre-order will be automatically registered for early access, while players who pre-order a physical version may find their early access code on the retail receipt or sent via email. Early access codes can be redeemed at callofduty.com/betaredeem, but be sure to be logged into an Activision account.



For PlayStation players who pre-ordered, you can pre-load the early access beta right now in the PlayStation Store. Reports via Charlie Intel indicate the beta's filed size on PS5 will be 9GB.



As for PC and Xbox players, an early access beta is expected to be available starting from Thursday, September 16 until Friday, September 17, with the open beta being available from September 18.

What to expect

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will focus on multiplayer content, delivering three traditional game modes to try including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, along with a new game mode known as Patrol.



Players will be able to duke it out in three new Vanguard maps known as Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu. Plus, the beta will bring back Champion Hill, first introduced in the limited-time alpha. What's more, those who join the beta will get plenty of perks once Vanguard arrives in November.



Gamers who reach level 20 in the beta will receive a "Weapon Blueprint" for both Vanguard and Warzone, while those playing Call of Duty: Mobile will get an "Arthur Kingsley Operator" after the beta finishes.



For a better look at all thing's Call of Duty: Vanguard, we've got you covered. As for 2021's other big shooter to rival Vanguard, find out all you need to know about Battlefield 2042.