Bugsnax confirmed to be a PS5 launch title

PlayStation confirmed today on Twitter that Bugsnax will be launching on November 12 on PS5, making it a launch title for the company's next-gen console. The title will also be coming to PS4 and PC on the same day.

If you weren't aware, Bugsnax is a creature collect-a-thon game where players are on the hunt for bizarre (and tasty) combinations of food and insects. The game promises to include over 100 species of Bugsnax and an engrossing mystery-driven experience revolving around the disappearance of a renowned explorer.

Bugsnax being announced as a PS5 launch title is quite surprising, but it's great news for Sony. Although the game is also launching on PS4 and PC, it's still a solid addition to the consoles launch lineup.

Furthermore, Bugsnax on the Epic Games Store is being sold for $24.99, currently discounted at $21.24. Whether or not this will be the price reflected for its PS4 and PS5 versions is unclear. Next-gen game prices have been hiked up by $10, and this could potentially apply to Bugsnax as well.

Along with the release date announcement came a reveal of the full lineup of the voice acting cast in Bugsnax. As taken from the PlayStation Blog, the list reads:

Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey

Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch man)

Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Duck Tales)

Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Loba in Apex Legends)

Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

The Bugsnax cast is full of familiar voices. Sonic the Hedgehog's voice actor Roger Craig Smith and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal, are featured, just to name a few.