This Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price cut is the best true wireless earbuds deal of the day

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best true wireless earbuds we’ve ever used, but do you know what makes them even better? A Black Friday-level discount that takes the price down to below $200!

Right now, as part of the Amazon epic daily deals sale, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds are just $199 after a steep $80 price cut.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

With nearly $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have quickly become a must-buy: a premium-tier pair of buds at a mid-tier price. The earbuds produce incredible sound quality, take calls well, and have a comfortable fit over long-term usage.

Just read our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review and you will see why this is such a big deal! These earned our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award for their mix of awesome sound quality, great touch controls and excellent active noise cancellation.

These achieve an impressive high-fidelity sound with plenty of definition across all levels, thanks to proprietary drivers and Bose’s signature Active EQ technology, which breathes new life into the usually overlooked mid-levels and gives everything a brighter personality. Plus, this joyful listening experience is kept immersive with top-notch noise cancellation that utilises the four onboard microphones to neutralize outside noise and effectively eliminate the likes of windy conditions and passing cars.

Not only that, but they sport intuitive touch controls, a powerful microphone system, and a companion app to make the most of them over long periods of wear. Plus, with a snug, durable fit (thanks to a variety of patented StayHear tip sizes) and a weight of 0.3 ounces (just 0.1 ounces heavier than the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4), these are a joy to wear for hours at a time.

While these are lighter earbuds, neither come at such a good price as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. You’re not going to find these any cheaper around Black Friday — snap them up now!

