Bose QC45 headphones are $100 off in several early holiday deals events

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are the Beyonce of noise-cancelling headphones. And thanks to early holiday deals at several retailers, they're at their lowest price ever.

Target currently offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (opens in new tab). They normally retail for $329, so you're saving $100. To date, this is the lowest price we've tracked for the Bose QC 45s. This is one of the best early holiday deals you can get.

Walmart (opens in new tab)and Amazon (opens in new tab) offer this same deal.

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are among the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. These excellent noise blockers pack 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and up to 24 hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we praise their fantastic sound, excellent noise- cancellation and comfortable fit. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award.

By design, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are nearly identical to the previous-gen QuietComfort 35 II model. They retain the same plastic, over-ear design with plush synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort.

During real-world testing, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise the Bose QC 45 weighs less than competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches) are heavier.

If you want to own the best headphones money can buy, the Bose QuietComfort 45s are a wise choice.