Blackmagic Design updates DaVinci Resolve for 3x faster speeds on M1 MacBook models

Blackmagic Design announced the release of DaVinci Resolve 17.3, which brings some major performance boosts for Apple's M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air as well as the Mac mini. The update supposedly brings a huge 65% boost in performance for M1-powered machines.

Blackmagic also promises faster rendering and better battery life when working on your Apple laptop due to the new tile-based rendering engine. You can expect up to a 30% improvement in battery life, which is huge when you're out in the field or traveling and need to get the most out of your system.

"With this massive speed increase, customers can now playback, edit and grade 4K projects faster, and can even work on 8K projects on an Apple M1 notebook," Blackmagic wrote in a press release. "DaVinci Resolve 17.3 also supports a new option on Mac computers with M1 for H.265 hardware encoding. Customers can choose to prioritize speed vs quality when rendering, further improving render times up to 65%."

With most new cameras being able to film in 4K and some even up to 12K, the ability to edit, color grade, and render faster is welcomed. Apple is expected to announce new M-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models soon, so this update comes at the right time.

DaVinci Resolve 17.3 Improved Features

Below is a detailed list of the features Blackmagic Design says it improved in the DaVinci Resolve 17.3 update.