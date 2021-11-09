Black Friday preview: Galaxy Tab S7 for $499

Amazon's early Black Friday deals offer jaw-dropping discounts on today's best mobile tech. Right now, you can snag our favorite Android tablet for a Black Friday-worthy price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $499. Normally, this tablet would set you back $649, so that's $151 in savings. This is the second-lowest price we've seen it fall to and among this week's best tablet deals.

Walmart has it for the same price.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

Now $151 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Tab S7 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6.

At a weight of 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

At $151 off, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a solid choice if you're looking for a capable iPad Pro alternative.