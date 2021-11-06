Best Black Friday gaming deals in the UK: Cheap PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch offers and more

The best Black Friday gaming deals of 2021 are set to give you big savings across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and so much more. If you’ve been waiting to pick up new games, now is the time to buy.

From the likes of Amazon, Currys, Game, Argos and more, you can grab deals on consoles, games, accessories, gaming chairs and peripherals.

Black Friday deals hubs

Will PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock be available on Black Friday?

Will PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock be available on Black Friday? It’s the question everyone is asking, but one nobody really knows. The answer is a solid “maybe,” but there’s evidence to suggest we may get lucky.

For example, Sony is chartering jumbo jets to get more PS5 stock to the UK , to help meet the festive demand. There have also been reports that Microsoft has been bolstering Xbox Series X/S stock ahead of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite releases to hit impressive console sales over these next couple of months.

These stories and the regular weekly stock drops are a key indicator that it may get a little easier to pick up the latest console. Whether that means Black Friday stock is up in the air.

Black Friday 2021 gaming deals predictions

I’m a seasoned veteran when it comes to Black Friday and over the years, I’ve learned to pay attention to what discounts disappear before the peak trading season. Based on this, here are my predictions.

Gaming Chairs: From Andaseat to Secretlab, big gaming chair savings are already appearing. If you’re working on your home setup, this is a great time to invest in a great chair.

PS5 and Xbox accessories: Whether you want new controllers, storage expansion, new PS5 faceplates (don’t tell Sony) or anything else, you can expect a bunch of discounts to make the most of the new generation of gaming.

Gaming headsets: Chances are if you don’t have a soundbar, your TV audio sucks. A gaming headset will help with that and just like the past few years, there will be deals.

Gaming Laptops: The latest RTX 30-series gaming laptops are already being discounted, so you can look forward to some savings over Black Friday weekend. For more, check out our Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals list.

When is Black Friday 2021?

We sound like a broken record in all of our pieces, but Black Friday will be kicking off officially on Friday, November 26, as it’s always on Thanksgiving weekend. However, it’s a lot more than just one day.

The sales are already underway, but of course, you have the whole weekend, followed by Cyber Monday. For all the good offers, be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating this every single day.

Black Friday Gaming Deals: Retailers

If you'd rather browse the sales for yourself, here are the retailers that will be participating in Black Friday with gaming offers.

Black Friday PlayStation Deals

Image Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon

The new Call of Duty has just come out and you can already get a good deal on the game! Go back to World War 2 in the continuation of this epic shooter series. View Deal

Image Deathloop: was £59.99 now £49.85 @ Shopto.net

Read our Deathloop review and you'll see why this comes so highly recommended! This is an awesomely unique experience that you have to play. View Deal

Image Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was £51.99 now £40.90 @ Amazon

Still a blockbuster of a game one year on from release. If you haven't experienced Miles' adventure, you absolutely need to! View Deal

Image Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4): was £64.99 now £58 @ Amazon

Sticking to previous gen? The PS4 version is even cheaper and the PS5 still supports it. View Deal

Image DualSense Controller (Midnight Black): was £59.99 now £51.95 @ Amazon

Save nearly £10 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. View Deal

Image F1 2021: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Game

Available with £20 off on both PS4 and PS5, this has been a helluva season of F1 racing, which you can celebrate with Codemasters' best entry into the F1 racing series. View Deal

Image Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was £54.99 now £39.99 @ Game

When writing my Mass Effect Legendary Edition review, I made a prediction that because of its release date, we'd see a discount for Black Friday. Turns out I was right! View Deal

Black Friday Xbox Deals

Image Call of Duty: Vanguard (Xbox Series X): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon

The new Call of Duty has only just come out and you can already get a good deal on the game! Go back to World War 2 in the continuation of this epic shooter series. View Deal

Image Jurassic World Evolution 2: was £49.99 now £44.99 @ Amazon

The sequel to what I can only describe as Theme Park but with dinosaurs, this is sure to soak up plenty of hours of your time with a satisfying strategy. View Deal

Image Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was £54.99 now £39.99 @ Game

When writing my Mass Effect Legendary Edition review, I made a prediction that because of its release date, we'd see a discount for Black Friday. Turns out I was right! View Deal

Image F1 2021: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Game

This has been a helluva season of F1 racing, which you can celebrate with Codemasters' best entry into the F1 racing series. View Deal

Image FIFA 22: was £59.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon

Read our FIFA 22 review for more on why this is a great addition to the annual series. If you're finding it too cold to head out to watch the football, the tight controls and great visuals make this an essential purchase. View Deal

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

Image Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8: was £329.98 now £299.98 @ Amazon

Yes, this may not be the OLED switch, but with this combined with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 (cost is absorbed by the bundle price), you're getting a great festive switch deal here. View Deal

Image The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: £49.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save £10 on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword offers immersive swordplay. Newly added button controls let you switch between button inputs and motion controls. Add this physical copy to your game collection for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Image Animal Crossing New Horizons: was £49.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon

One of the best, most laid-back experiences you can get on the Switch. With a big 2.0 update vastly expanding the game, this is a great time to save £10 on a purchase. View Deal

Image The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild: was £59.99 now £47.99 @ Amazon

It's been out for years but continues to be one of the staples of any Switch library, as the best Zelda you can buy (don't @ me). Get £12 off now. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals

Image Logitech G635: was £129.99 now £67.99 @ Amazon

A steep discount on a great gaming headset from Logitech, which features huge 50mm drivers, DTS X surround sound, a loud, clear 6mm mic and programmable G keys. View Deal

Image Steelseries Arctis Pro: was £229 now £189 @ Currys

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around. View Deal

Image Razer Kraken V3 X: was £69.99 now £51.67 @ Amazon

Get £18.32 off this nice mid-tier gaming headset that features a great cardioid microphone, alongside 7.1 surround sound delivered through powerful 40mm TriForce drivers and a comfortable, lightweight fit. View Deal

Image EPOS | Sennheiser Game One: was £159.99 now £129.99 @ Game

With £30 off, you can get the signature Sennheiser sound in your games at an affordable price, along with a snug fit and a clear microphone. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

Image AndaSeat T-Pro II: was £399.99 now £349.99 @ AndaSeat

Continuing the same low price from Halloween, read our AndaSeat T-Pro 2 review for more on why this super comfortable chair is more than worth it at this cost. View Deal

Image AndaSeat Jungle Series: was £229.99 now £179.99 @ AndaSeat

The budget option of the AndaSeat line-up does not compromise on quality, thanks to the plush cushioning and ergonomic pillows for lumbar support and great posture. View Deal

Image Razer Iskur: was £499.99 now £339.23 @ Amazon

A premium ergonomic gaming chair from Razer, sporting sleek stylings, 4D armrests and multi-layered synthetic leather material for luxury. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals

Image Logitech Prodigy G213: was £42.99 now £34.99 @ Currys

A great starter gaming keyboard for any new starter. The G213 from Logitech offers fast, tactile keys that are similar to mechanical switches, a durable, spill-resistant design and RGB lighting that you can sync to your setup.

View Deal

Image Corsair Gaming K63: was £74.99 now £59.99 @ Amazon

Armed with Cherry MX Red switches atop a premium frame and a tenkeyless design for compact portability, this Corsair K63 keyboard is a nice addition to any setup. View Deal

Image Roccat Vulcan 120: was £139 now £109 @ Currys

Get £30 off this capable premium gaming keyboard with tactile Titan switches, a durable, sturdy build and a unique low-profile construction. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Mouse Deals

Image Corsair M65 Elite RGB Wired: was £59.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon

With £19 off, this eSports tier gaming mouse from Corsair is an essential purchase for any enthusiast in need. From the 18k DPI sensor to the programmable buttons and durable switches, this is a great purchase. View Deal