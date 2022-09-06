Better than Labor Day: MacBook Pro M2 is $150 off right now

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 laptop just got a nice price cut after Labor Day. This MacBook deal arrives just a day shy of Apple's September Event.

Amazon now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. This is one of the best post Labor Day deals you can get. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same discount.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the new Apple MacBook Pro M2. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

Boasting Apple's latest M2 processor, the new MacBook Pro is the best laptop for power-users. Creators, college students and business pros alike will benefit from the performance of Apple's new pro grade laptop. The base model packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking and 3x faster transcoding.

For connecting external devices, the MacBook Pro M2 supplies you with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we like its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

We tested the M2 MacBook Pro's prowess with the launch of 50 Google Chrome tabs. Some were running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets and Twitch. Naturally, the MacBook Pro's mighty M2 chip had it chugging along, lag free.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the M2 MacBook Pro notched a high mark of 8,911. It beat the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test puts it among today's laptops with the best battery life. It endured 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the M2 MacBook Pro is a fairly portable 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).

So if you're shopping around for a new laptop, the MacBook Pro M2 is one to consider.