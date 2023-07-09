9 Best early Prime Day deals under $50 to shop right now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11-12 this year and eager shoppers can snag early Prime Day deals on select products at amazon.com/primeday. Shop today and save up 75% on Amazon devices including up to Fire Tablets and Echo Buds, Prime members can snag the Luna Gaming Bundle for $39 ($30 off) which includes a free month of Luna+ (new subscribers), Amazon's cloud gaming service.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

BoYata Laptop Stand: $45 $25 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the BoYata Laptop Stand with this early Prime Day deal. This top-rated multi-angle stand is stylish, durable, and practical. It has a ventilated design to prevent your laptop from overheating. It supports laptops up to 17-inches and must-have accessory for laptops like the MacBook Air and Pro, HP Envy 13, Dell XPS 17, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Surface Laptop and others.

Amzon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $24 @ Amazon

Save 55% on the Amazon FireTV Stick 4K Max and streamlines the way you consume content. It plugs directly into your laptop or TV's HDMI port. It draws power from an included USB-A to microUSB cable, which avoids a cable mess all of your entertainment center. The included Alexa-enabled remote makes navigating your streaming services easy with voice commands or stick to the traditional intuitive buttons on board.

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Gen: $89 $44 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals knocks 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display. This 3rd generation release for 2023 improves upon its predecessor with double the bass and clearer sound. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and a 2MP camera with 3 microphone arrays. It's great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for an all-time low price with Amazon Prime.

All-new Echo Buds 2023: $ 49 $35 @ Amazon

The all-new Echo Buds feature 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Meanwhile dual microphones and voice detection allow for crystal clear two-way calls. On-ear tap controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and quickly mute your mic. Lightweight and sweat resistant, the All-new Echo Buds work with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: $59 $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 on Pokémon Legends: Arceus at Amazon via 100% rated seller Video Games 911. A must-have for Pokemon fans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus combines RPG with action gameplay. Your journey takes you through the glorious Hisui region where you embark on missions to study, and catch various species of Pokémon.

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $39 @ Amazon Luna+ free for 1-month

Save $20 on the Luna Wireless Controller and get one month of Luna+ free (new subscribers) with Prime. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: $69 $36 @ Amazon

Save $33 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD w/ Reader: $55 $39 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD with reader combo. This is a great solution if you want to add storage to a PC that lacks a dedicated card reader. The memory card in this bundle delivers transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s and is suitable for phones, smartphones, tablets, Go Pro action cameras and DJI drones.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 500GB: $95 $49 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 is down to an all-time low price. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity