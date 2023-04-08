Contrary to popular belief, you can edit photos on a Chromebook. In fact, there are tons of free Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks online and in the Chrome Web Store. Given that Chromebooks made in 2016 and later run Android apps , you can also download and install Photoshop alternatives from the Google Play Store.

While you won't get the full-blown Adobe Photoshop experience, the right app can get the job done. If you want to edit photos or create high-quality visual content on your ChromeOS machine here are the best Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks.

Canva (opens in new tab)

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva is among the more feature-robust Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks out there. This popular design program is easily accessible through the Chrome web browser and has a user-friendly interface. Whether you’re a beginner or pro, the possibilities of creating with Canva are endless.

Whether you want eye-catching graphics for a presentation, website, storefront, social media platforms, or flyers, Canva covers it all. Choose from a large collection of customizable templates with easy-to follow step-by step guides to create a range of visual content. Canva’s extensive library of images, fonts and graphics makes it easy to design high-quality visuals even if you’re a beginner. Canva’s free tier gives you plenty of tools to create with, the paid tier gives you access to more advanced features and design elements. Canva is also available as a free Chrome extension in the Chrome Web Store.

(Image credit: Photopea)

Photopea is the best Photoshop alternative for Chromebooks and personally, my photo editor of choice. This free online image editor is basically a Photoshop clone as it has a nearly identical user-interface and many of the same editing functions. This powerful design tool lets you edit and create layers and features blending modes, filters, and more. It also supports just about all of the same files as Photoshop like JPEG, PNG, PSD and others.

Photopea is a convenient option for anyone who wants to edit images without having to install desktop software. Like Canva, Photopea is available in both free and paid “Pro” versions with the latter offering advanced functionality.

Photopea is also available as a free Chrome extension (opens in new tab) in the Chrome Web Store.

Pixlr (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Pixlr)

Pixlr is one of the most popular editing tools for Chromebooks. You can access it directly from your Chrome browser via the internet or download it as an Android app. Pixlr’s user-friendly interface makes it ideal for amateurs, photographers, and graphic designers alike.

Beyond basic image editing like cropping, resizing, and rotating, Pixlr lets you add filters and effects, edit layers, add text and create collages. Recently, Pixlr added a whole new way to design and create with the debut of Pixlr 2023 with AI technology. Among the new features are smart resize, AI image generation, and text warp just to name a few.

(Image credit: GIMP)

GIMP has been around since the 90s. Short for GNU Image Manipulation Program, this free open-source imaging editor is ideal for more advanced photo manipulation. This feature-rich popular Photoshop alternative for Chromebooks is great for image retouching, color correction, layer management, and more. It also supports a broad range of file formats like BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, PCX, PDF, and PSD.

To install GIMP on your Chromebook, navigate to Settings > Advanced > Developers and enable Linux development environment. From there, open the Linux Terminal and type the command, “sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gimp” and enter “Y” when prompted.

(Image credit: polarr)

Polarr Photo Editor is another free online Photoshop alternative for Chromebooks. It’s also available as an Android app from Google Play. Like its counterparts, Polarr packs a broad range of editing features and tools into an easy-to-use interface. It’s a great solution for photographers and creators who want to quickly enhance their images.

With Polarr, you can make adjustments to color, lighting, vignette, and tone. Other basic tools let you add filters, add text, adjust skin tone, and remove blemishes from faces. There’s also a pro-grade paid version of Polarr Photo Editor which offers unlimited access to more advanced features like effects and lens distortion. What really sets Polarr Photo Editor apart from other Photoshop alternatives is its useful YouTube tutorials. Improve your photo skills with video walkthroughs that teach you everything from the basics to advanced use cases.