Best Nintendo Switch charger in 2023

During my recent adventure in Las Vegas for CES 2023, my favorite devices became the lightweight, compact, foldable chargers I used to keep my laptop, portable monitors, camera, smartphones, and drone charged up. In today's world of battery-powered everything, fast charging your devices and keeping going is highly important.

When it comes to making sure you can power a wide range of devices, you want to make sure of two things. Your charger can output at least 65W of power, covering your MacBook Pro, most non-workstation PC laptops, and other peripherals. The second thing is you want to make sure it is using the latest GaN charging technology so it can fast charge your smartphones, ensuring you're not stuck somewhere for hours at a time waiting around.

Let's have a look at our three portable power partners.

1. ACEFAST GaN 65W Fast Charger HDMI Best Nintendo Switch charger and dock replacement Specifications Power Output: 65W Ports: 1-USB-C, 1 USB-A, 1 HDMI Size: 3.8 x 1.24 x 2.04 inches Weight: 5.29 ounces Reasons to buy + 65W output + Small form factor + USB-A port + 60Hz 4K HDMI port + Video pass-through Reasons to avoid - Only 1 USB-C port

The ACEFAST GaN 65W Fast Charger is super handy and has a unique trick very few others can match because it's also a mini USB hub with USB-C (60W to device), 10Gbps / 5W USB-A, and a 60Hz 4K HDMI port. The fact they included fast 10Gbps USB-C makes the 4K at 60Hz possible, compared to some other more basic 5Gbps versions you will find out there.

With this ACEFAST GaN 65W charger, you can not only charge your laptop, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and smartphone, but you can connect to an external display, like a monitor or TV, which makes this charger an all-in-one you may not be able to live without. When you add this neat trick to its charging capabilities, it earns its spot as the top overall Nintendo Switch charger.

2. Anker USB-C Charger, 735 Charger Best dual USB-C Nintendo Switch charger Specifications Power Output: 65W Ports: 2 USB - C 1 USB-A Size: 2.6 x 1.54 x 1.14 inches Weight: 4.6 ounces Reasons to buy + 65W output + USB-A port + 2 USB-C ports + Fast Charging Reasons to avoid - Expensive at full price

The Anker 735 (Nano II 65W) is another lightweight, super compact, fast, and versatile wall charger that can fast charger your Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the 65W output you can power everything from your Switch to a small laptop, Bluetooth headlines, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Anker's 735 (Nano II 65W) is one of my favorite on-the-go chargers, which I make sure to toss into my backpack when I am shooting run and gun all over New York City, or traveling afar. With two USB-C ports and the classic USB-A port, you'll be able to quickly charge up most of the devices you carry daily. Thanks to GaN second Gen technology, you'll enjoy fast charging times as well.

3. UGREEN 65W USB C Charger Nexode GaN Charger Best affordable Nintendo Switch charger Specifications Power Output: 65W Ports: 2 USB - C 1 USB-A Price: $39.99 Size: 2.6 x 1.6 x 1.2 inches Weight: 4.3 ounces Reasons to buy + 65W output + USB-A port + 2 USB- C ports + Fast Charging + Affordably priced Reasons to avoid - Gets slightly hot with heavy use

UGreen's Nexode 65W Gallium Nitride (GaN) 3 port charger is the most affordable Nintendo Switch charger on our list, while still delivering a strong feature set in a compact and lightweight form factor.

With 65W of power output, the UGreen's Nexode delivers more than enough wattage to charge even the biggest smartphones, tablets, and mid-range laptops. As an example, I can use it to charge my 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 laptop that comes with its own 61W USB-C power adapter, but it can only charge one device at a time while the Nexode is capable of charging my MacBook, my iPhone, and my Nintendo Switch all at the same time.