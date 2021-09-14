Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro deals: Save up to $1,000 on Apple's latest flagship

This week's Apple Event announcement give us an early look at iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro deals. Pricing for the iPhone 13 starts at $799 whereas the iPhone 13 mini starts from $699. The iPhone 13 Pro starts from $999 and the iPhone Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Beginning Friday, September 17, you can preorder the iPhone 13 from directly from the Apple Store and select U.S. carriers. Early adopters will want to take advantage of early iPhone 13 and iPhone Pro deals to save on their next investment.

Apple's trade-in program offers up to $790 in credit toward the purchase of the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini. Given that the iPhone 13 mini retails for $699, you're getting a free iPhone. Alternatively, get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit when your preorder the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone Pro Max.

To get this deal, you must trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer and activate the phone with a carrier of your choice.

Best iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13: up to $790 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

Pre-order the new iPhone 13 from $799 or iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 directly from Apple now and get up to $790 when you trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer. The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch OLED display, whereas the iPhone 13 mini sports a 5.4-inch OLED display. Both phones pack Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design and IPX68 water resistance. Over the iPhone 12, it's 20% brighter for comfortable outdoor viewing. Advanced new cameras and 5G support. Pre-orders open September 17 and will ship by September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $790 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

Pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro from $999 or iPad Pro Max starting at $1,099 directly from Apple now and get up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, a 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 13 Pro Max offers these same specs with a 6.4-inch display. Preorders for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max open September 17 and will ship by September 24.

The new iPhone 13 brings a host of improvements over its predecessor. Over the iPhone 12, Apple's next-gen smartphones feature faster processors, advanced cameras and more battery life.

While we didn't get our hands on the iPhone 13 yet, we tested its predecessor. In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its beautiful design and excellent cameras. We were also floored by its unmatched performance and good battery life. We gave the iPhone 12 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the iPhone 12 scoffed at everything we threw at it. In one test, we loaded up 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of demanding games with Netflix playing in picture-in-picture. The iPhone 12 didn't even stutter.

We expect the performance of the iPhone 13 to be on par with if not surpass its predecessor.

So if you're due for an upgrade, the new iPhone 13 is worth considering. Here are the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini carrier deals.

Best iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Sprint

Preorder the iPhone 13 starting at $799 from Sprint and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone 13 starting at $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $700 in trade in credits. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Pre-order the iPhone 13 from AT&T and get up to $700 in trade-in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. To get this deal, you must upgrade of an existing line or activate a new line. Credits will appear on your monthly billing statements over the course of 36-months. The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storageView Deal

Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Preorder the iPhone 13 from Verizon to get up to $700 off when you trade in an eligible device. Credits will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months. The iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storageView Deal

Best iPhone 13 mini deals

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in @ Sprint

Preorder the iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 from Sprint and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 mini packs a 5.4-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 mini start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 from T-Moble and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 mini packs a 5.4-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 mini start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Preorder the iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 from AT&T and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 mini packs a 5.4-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 mini start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Preorder the iPhone 13 mini starting at $699 from Sprint and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24 months. The Apple iPhone 13 mini packs a 5.4-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 mini start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Best iPhone 13 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $999 from AT&T and get up to $1,000 in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. Your cash back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 36 months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone Pro start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Sprint

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $999 from Sprint and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $999 from T-Mobile and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $999 from Verizon and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an eligible device. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage.View Deal

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from AT&T and get up to $1,000 in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. Your cash back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 36 months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.4 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone Pro Max start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: free w/ up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Sprint

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from Sprint and get up to $700 in credits when you trade in an iPhone X. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.4 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone Pro Max start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from T-Mobile and get up to $700 in credits with trade-in. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.4 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone Pro Max start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Preorder the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from Verizon and get up to $700 in credits with trade-in. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24- months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.4 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders for iPhone Pro Max start September 17 and will ship by September 24.View Deal

Best iPhone 13 accessories deals

Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $30 @ Amazon

Save $9 on the Apple MagSafe Charger on Amazon. It uses Qi wireless technology to charge Qi compatible Apple devices. It works with the iPhone 13 and previous-generation iPhones from the iPhone 8. It also wirelessly charges the AirPods Pro, AirPods Wireless Charging Case and other Qi wireless compatible Apple devices. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Currently, $69 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice best wireless earbuds. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. If they sell out, Walmart offers them for the same price. View Deal