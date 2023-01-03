Best gaming laptops of CES 2023 (so far)

CES 2023 is here, already kicking off before it officially started. We've already received some exciting announcements, from innovative laptops with next-gen internals (13th Gen Intel chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs) to a range of tablets, monitors, and more.

But we're here to talk about the best gaming laptops of CES 2023. Here's everything we're hyped to see from the show this year and beyond.

Alienware x16

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Alienware x16 is your best choice if you're looking to pour as much cash as possible on something that can be described only as an absolute beast. The laptop boasts a full metal chassis, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, and a six-speaker configuration.

Beyond that, it can be built with a Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, 4TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM, and a 2560x1600 QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. Its high-end configurations will be the first to launch at $3,099, while additional options will come at a later date with the entry version starting at $2,149.

Dell G15

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell gaming laptops prioritize affordability above all else. In particular, the new Dell G15's starting price point is at $849. The Dell G15 comes in three colors, including Dark Shadow Gray, Quantum White (with Deep Space Blue thermal shelf) or Pop Purple (with Neo Mint thermal shelf).

Dell G15 can be outfitted with the latest Intel Core i5-13450HX, i7-13650HX, i7-13700HX, and i9-13900HX CPUs. If you want that lovely budget price, we recommend sticking with a Core i5. We don't know what GPUs are available for either laptop just yet, but there will be a "next gen" discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX card. AMD options will become available sometime during Q2.

The Dell G15 is likely to be one of the best budget gaming laptops if it manages to impress in our lab.

Predator Helios 18

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is ready to pounce with the Predator Helios 18, offering up a 18-inch panel clocking in with up to a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Under the hood you'll have your pick of either the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU or 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. Without question, it'll be outfitted with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

Acer also offers up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe of SSD storage in Raid 0. The deck packs a mini-LED backlit keyboard with 1.8mm of key travel as well as anti-ghosting N-key rollover. The Predator Helios 18 will hit store shelves in April with a starting price of $1,699.

Acer Nitro 16

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer’s Nitro laptops target casual gamers who don’t have thousands upon thousands to spend on a decent gaming rig. Whether you want to catch up on your catalog of games or edit gameplay content for your YouTube channel, the Nitro 16 can keep up with everything you need.

The Nitro 16 is packed with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. Compared to the Nitro 16's predecessor, it has greater screen real estate (a 5% increase). The panel also got refreshed with a WUXGA or WQXGA screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The Nitro 16 starts at $1,200 and it's slated to release sometime in May 2023.