New Acer Nitro gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia 40-series GPUs are afoot

As CES 2023 fires up, Acer is pulling the curtains back on its updated gaming laptop line: Nitro. The Acer Nitro 16 and Acer Nitro 17 are getting outfitted with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

Acer’s Nitro laptops target casual gamers who don’t have thousands upon thousands to spend on a decent gaming rig. Whether you want to catch up on your catalog of games or edit gameplay content for your YouTube channel, the Nitro line can keep up with everything you need.

Acer Nitro 16 2023

The Nitro 16 models, as mentioned, are packed with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. Compared to the Nitro 16's predecessor, it has greater screen real estate (a 5% increase). The panel also got refreshed with a WUXGA or WQXGA screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Acer Nitro 16 2023 (Image credit: Acer)

The display supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus (NAO), a game-changing feature that allows users to dynamically switch between the laptop’s integrated graphics and discrete graphics. In other words, thanks to NAO, the system “knows” whether a game or app would best benefit from high-performance graphics or integrated graphics, which helps to increase the Acer Nitro 16’s power efficiency. That means more battery life!

A few more things about the display: it has 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, a response time of 3ms, and it has a better screen-to-body ratio (84%). Generation over generation, consumers are getting a much more visually appealing viewing experience.

You can configure the Nitro 16 with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 32GB using two soDIMM modules). For those interested in the Nitro 16's dimensions and heft, it's 14 x 10.9 x 1.05 inches and has a weight of 5.7 pounds.

Acer Nitro 17 2023

Not only is the Nitro 17 getting 13th Gen Intel Core processors, but you can get a configuration outfitted with an HX CPU. This processor tier is designed for desktop-replacement class laptops, pumping out top-of-the-line performance.

Acer Nitro 17 2023 (Image credit: Acer)

This gaming rig comes with several Nvidia Advanced Optimus-supported 17.3-inch display options. You can choose between a 1080p display with refresh rates of 144Hz or 165Hz or a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Panels feature an 81% screen-to-body ratio.

As for the deck, expect a large touchpad (4.9 x 3.2 inches) and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Nitro 17 weighs about six pounds, give or take, and is approximately 1.10 inches thick.

Bottom line

Both the Nitro 16 and 17 come with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 2 verifying storage. As for cooling, the Nitro laptops are packed with dual fans, four fan vents, and feature liquid metal thermal grease, ensuring that they remain cool during intense gaming periods. You can also use the pre-installed NitroSense app to track and manage fan speed and power-performance settings.

Connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support power delivery, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

The duo also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, giving you access to hundreds of beloved titles.

Both the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 come with a starting price tag of $1,200. They’re poised to hit store shelves in May.