5 Best Chromebooks under $200 for Cyber Monday

Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

At $100 off, the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is now cheaper than ever. Samsung's Chromebook 4 Plus is a great laptop for students and anyone else who wants a basic laptop. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. In a nutshell, the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable, long-lasting laptop for basic multitasking.

HP Chromebook 11: was $259 now $139 @ Amazon HP Chromebook 11: was $259 now $139 @ Amazon

At $140 off, the HP Chromebook 11 is nearly half price. Small, portable, and reliable, it's one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. That's more than enough oomph for creating documents, web browsing, and streaming videos. Google's lightweight Chrome operating system ensures near-instant startups and snappy performance.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $319 now $149 Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $319 now $149 Best Buy

This Chromebook deal from Best Buy takes $170 off the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The laptop in this deal has a 11.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 Bundle: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 Bundle: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom-ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks. Even better, Walmart is bundling it with a headset.

Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook: Stay productive and entertained with this Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. The 4GB memory ensure fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.