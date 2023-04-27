Best Buy knocks $200 off HP Chromebook x360 with 12th Gen Intel CPU

The latest HP Chromebook x360 brings 12th Gen Intel power to the series. Powered by Google's user-friendly, speedy and secure ChromeOS, it's a formidable Windows laptop alternative.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 with 12th Gen Intel CPU on sale for $499 (opens in new tab). It usually retails for $699, so that's $200 in savings. If your laptop budget is under $500, it's one of the best Chromebook deals you can get.

Prefer a convertible Windows laptop instead? Best Buy also offers the 12th Gen Intel-charged HP Pavilion 14 2-in-1 for just $419 (opens in new tab) ($160 off).

HP Chromebook x360 deal

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360: $699 $499 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $200 on the convertible HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0013dx). It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For storing your important files, it's outfitted with a 128GB SSD. Like all Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 includes 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and tons of Google Perks (opens in new tab) like 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming.

HP's Chromebook x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for ChromeOS users or anyone looking for a Windows PC alternative. It features a 360-degree hinge which makes it easy to transform from laptop to tablet or viewing mode. Whether you're creating docs, streaming content or navigating the web, you'll enjoy comfortable viewing on the laptop's 14-inch (1920 x 1200) micro-edge touch screen with 250 nits of brightness.

Powering the HP Chromebook x360 is a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. Its 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD safekeeps your important files and is 15x faster performance than a standard hard drive. On Google's light and efficient ChromeOS, this translates into quick file transfers and near-instant boot times.

Although we didn't test this latest exact laptop, we reviewed the 10th Gen Intel-powered HP Chromebook x360 14c. Despite its middling performance, we liked its great speakers, awesome keyboard and solid build. We expect the latest HP Chromebook X360 14c to deliver better performance given its upgraded CPU and GPU. Connectivity-wise, it's outfitted with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD card reader and headphone/mic jack.

Weighing in at 3.3 pounds and and 0.7-inches thin, the HP Chromebook x360 is on par with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (3.2 pounds, 0.7-inches).

Now just under $500, the HP Chromebook x360 is an excellent value for the price. It's a solid choice if you're in the market for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop.