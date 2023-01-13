Best Buy Chromebook sale: Up to $200 off Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung

Top-rated Chromebooks are up to $200 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now and that's good news for frugal shoppers. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, don't miss this sale.

One standout deal is the 17.3-inch Asus Chromebook CXB170CKA, now just $189 at Best Buy. This Intel-powered laptop normally retails for $389, so that's $200 in savings. It's the lowest price we could find for this best-selling Asus laptop and one of the best Chromebook deals out there today. This deal bundles 6-months of Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus for free (valued at $30) and 3 free months of YouTube Premium (valued at $36).

This Asus Chromebook in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. This configuration is all you need for web browsing, streaming videos and light gaming.

If you're looking for a super-portable detachable 2-in-1, the Editor's Choice 13.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is on sale for $379 ($120 off). It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for its bright OLED display and excellent battery life.

Best Buy's Chromebook sale ends Jan. 18, see our favorite discounts below.

Asus Chromebook CXB170: $389 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Asus Chromebook (CXB170CKA) during Best Buy's limited time sale. One of the best 17-inch laptops for everyday use, it packs an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies. This deal ends Jan. 18.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $379 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The 2-in-1 device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. This deal ends Jan. 18.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5125C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This deal ends Jan. 18.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $549 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design and stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen CPU, Intel Celeron 5205U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This deal ends Jan. 18.