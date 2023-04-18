Beats Studio Buds hit lowest price of the year, now just $99

Beats Studio Buds are worth considering if you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas. For a limited time, these popular top-rated wireless earbuds are on sale for a fantastic price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Beats Studio Buds for just $99 (opens in new tab)— in every color scheme. That's $50 off their normal price of $150 and just $10 shy of their all-time low. This is the lowest price we've tracked for the Beats Studio Buds this year. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals of the season.

Beats Studio Buds deal

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea under $100? Now $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds fit the bill. These true wireless earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Studio Buds are among the best noise-cancelling earbuds to buy and cheaper AirPods alternatives. Like many of today's headphones, they support Siri and Google Assistant. This means you can call on your favorite virtual assistant using the voice command, “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world tests, we found the Studio Buds' clarity and dynamic range these buds demonstrated was impressive. Studio Buds feature spatial audio so you can listen to select tracks in 360-degree immersive sound.

In terms of design, Best Studio Buds are attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for. With a weight of 0.17 ounces, they are lighter, smaller, and have more of a low profile than the Powerbeats Pro. On-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant.

Beats Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app available as a free download in the App Store (opens in new tab) and Google Play.

Now under $100, the Beats Studio Buds are a solid buy if you want to treat mom or yourself to some new earbuds.