Beats Solo Pro now $50 off in Apple wireless headphone deal

If you need some new headphones for remote calls or to drown out your roommates, this deal is for you. Beats' best noise cancelling headphones are back on sale.

Currently, Best Buy has the Beats Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Headphones on sale for $249.95. These stylish Bluetooth headphones normally retail for $299.99, so that's $50 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for these Beats headphones. They're available in Matte colors Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Red, and Ivory.

This is one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling technology, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale and available in Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Red, and Ivory.View Deal

The Beats Solo Pros are some of the best Beats headphones you can get for the money. The days of Bose dominating the noise-cancelling headphone market are over as the Solo Pro offer impressive ANC technology.

The Solo Pro headphones feature advanced acoustic system, active noise cancelling and up to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro headphones review, we found their very good audio quality, effective noise cancellation and super-simple pairing impressive. We also liked their fun color options and gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the Beats Solo Pros sport the iconic Beats headphone design. Apple must have had a hand in designing the Solo Pros, because they don't have a 3.5mm headphone port. On ear controls are discreetly integrated into 'phones' right ear cup.

Weighing in at 9.4 ounces, the Solo Pros are lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) but a bit heavier than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (9 ounces).

In real-world tests, the Solo Pros reduced the rumble of a subway train commute to a quiet growl and office chatter to a soft whisper. Thanks to Apple's H1 chip inside, pairing the Solo Pros is as easy as unfolding the ear cups and holding the headphones next to an iPhone.

As for sound quality, the Beats Solo Pros aren't just about looking cool. With 40mm drivers built-in, they deliver a more balanced sound than its predecessors. This means they can handle any genre of music you throw at them, not just bass-heavy tracks.

In a nutshell, the Solo Pros are excellent noise blocking headphones that sound great. And at $50 off, they're more affordable than ever.