Back-to-school Chromebook deal slashes $170 off HP Elite Dragonfly

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook merges Intel's latest 12th Gen CPU with Google's simple, fast and secure Chrome OS. If you're in the market for a college laptop or business notebook under $1,000, here's a deal you might like.

HP currently offers its HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for $979. That's $170 off its usual price and one of the best Chromebook deals we've tracked this season.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: was $1,149 now $979 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the convertible HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. Not your ordinary Chromebook, the Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It has 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with Iris Xe Graphics and 128GB of microSD-expandable SSD storage. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam.

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook sports a convertible design, premium features and optional stylus functionality.

While we didn't test this laptop, in our 11th Gen Intel HP Elite Dragonfly Max review, we found its bright, vivid display, sleek, durable chassis impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid overall performance and 13 hour battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its Windows-powered sibling with Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome operating system on Intel's powerful 12th Gen Intel processor.

For connecting external devices, the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook supplies you an ample array of ports. You get 1 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack and microSD slot on board.

With a starting weight of 2.8 pounds and 11.59 x 8.73 x 0.65 inches, the HP Elite Dragonfly fits easily into any backpack. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier and thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches).

If you're looking for a versatile alternative to Windows or MacOS, the Chrome OS-powered HP Elite Dragonfly is one to consider.