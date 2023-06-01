Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable appears at Meta Gaming Showcase 2023 — Everything we know so far

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was given a new trailer at the Meta Gaming Showcase, offering a new look at one of the latest titles coming to the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. It's a co-op game set within the cruel, disturbing world of Attack on Titan, with the VR experience in development by UNIVRS.

It will feature modes designed for single-player, but those seeking to cut down titans with a friend can do so as well. Our knowledge on the title is limited, but we do know that regardless of if you're a fan of the original Japanese voices or dubbed English cast, both will be available. It's set to launch this winter.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable — Everything we know

Gameplay has not been shown off yet, so we don't have much to go on. All we know so far is that players will be using the Meta Quest headset and controllers to emulate the Omni-directional Mobility (ODM) gear that the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan use. The only other detail we're aware of is that battle difficulty will increase as the game progresses, with multiple references to a "final battle" that will test your skills.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was initially slated for summer 2023 during its reveal trailer last year, but it is now set to launch this winter. Considering the latest trailer was merely pre-rendered and didn't show off actual gameplay, we're concerned about how development is progressing.

CEO at UNIVRS, Keigo Fujikawa, claims that "VR game development is as challenging as fighting against titans," but reassures players that the team will "battle until we deliver the best experience." It's likely that the challenges the team is facing from VR development is the reason it's taken longer than expected, but we're hoping the team does a great job.

Those interested can head over to Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable's Meta Quest Store page to add it to their wishlist. Otherwise, we're looking forward to seeing more of UNIVRS' VR take on this beloved franchise.