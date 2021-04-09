Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 deal takes $250 off RTX 2060 GPU model

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is a premium built high-performance gaming laptop. If you're looking for a gaming-specific machine under $1,500, you might find interest in this deal.

Currently, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2060 graphics for $1,299.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this machine costs $1,550, so you're saving $250 with this deal. It's the lowest price we've seen for this particular model to date. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals in town.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15: was $1,550 now $1,300 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (GU502) is a great gaming laptop with good performance. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact configuration, we reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. We like this gaming laptop for its colorful display, powerful graphics, and solid performance. Its battery lasted 8 hours and 23 minutes in our lab which is impressive for a gaming notebook. We gave the ROG Zephyrus M15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the ROG Zephyrus M15 has a light yet sturdy magnesium alloy build with a brushed black tint finish. Its lid has a reflective half-smooth, half-dotted pattern surface with an embossed Republic of Gamers logo. In the right lighting, the laptop gives off a cool-looking rainbow effect.

At 4.3 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Zephyrus M15 is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic (4.6-pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.7-inches) and HP Omen 17 (2019) 7.1 pounds, 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8-inches).

If style and performance are important to you, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is a solid gaming companion — especially at this price.