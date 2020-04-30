Asus launches new VivoBook and ProArt StudioBook series laptops

Asus just added four new PCs into its family of budget and premium laptops. Among them are the $699 Asus VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 notebooks, along with the $1,999 ProArt StudioBook 15-inch and 17-inch mobile workstations in tow.

The new Asus VivoBook S14 and S15 laptops sport a fresh, bold look with diamond-cut edges and a textured finish. They both feature 10th Gen Core 15-10210U CPUs, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD configuration. Just about the only thing that separates them is the size of their 1080p displays: 14 inches vs 15 inches.

The VivoBook S14 weighs 3.2 pounds and 12.8 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches whereas the S14 comes in at 4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches.

When it comes to port selection, the VivoBook S14 and S15 offer HDMI, USB 3.1 Type A, USB 3.1 Type C, and two USB 2.0 ports. You also get an I/O headphone/audio combo jack and WiFi 6 support.

Engineered with creatives in mind, Asus ProArt StudioBook workstations feature a 180-degree lay-flat hinge so you can easily share ideas with others.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook 15 packs a 2160p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB PCIE G3x4 SSD + 512GB M.2 SSD, and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. The 17-inch display ProArt StudioBook trumpets identical hardware specs, only that it has a 1080p resolution.

At 4 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 ~ 0.8 inches, the new ProArt StudioBook 15 is considerably lighter than the ProArt StudioBook One (6.39 pounds and 14.35 x 9.65 x 0.95 inches). The ProArt StudioBook 17 weighs in at 5.3 pounds and measures 15.0 x 11.3 x 0.7 ~ 0.8 which is on par with the ProArt StudiBook Pro.

These creative machines are now available at Adorama.

