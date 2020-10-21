Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass and free DLC detailed: What we know

Ubisoft detailed its post-launch plan for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and what's included in the Season Pass.

At launch, we'll get an exclusive mission called The Legend of Beowulf, and the first real expansion will be the Wrath of the Druids coming in Spring 2021 followed by The Siege of Paris, which launches in Summer 2021. Here's everything we know about them so far.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass DLC detailed

In a video and a blog, Ubisoft went over these DLCs. The Legend of Beowulf will be an available mission on launch day, and this mission will lead you to hunt some monstrous baddies if the trailer is any indication.

Meanwhile, the Wrath of the Druids leads players on a journey to learn more about a mysterious druidic cult. This DLC will give players some insight into Gaelic myths and folklore. Ubisoft states that players will be fighting through haunted forests and "dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings."

The Siege of Paris will put players at the heart of the fortified city of Paris, requiring them to infiltrate the River Seine, which is currently under siege. The objective of this DLC is to conquer Paris from within.

If you're not a Season Pass owner, worry not, because you'll also be getting some free content. In Season 1, you'll get a new settlement area, experience the Yule Festival, take part in a new game mode: River Raids, get your Jomsviking to rank up to a lieutenant, and even receive new player skills and abilities, including weapons, gear and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse, and raven. Season 1 will land by the end of 2020.

This is followed by Season 2, which includes a new combat-oriented game mode, a Jomsviking update, and Settlement festivals, along with new gear and cosmetic items. Season 2 is arriving in 2021, while the Season 3 date will be revealed at a later date.

Similar to the previous Assassin's Creed games, there will be a Discovery Tour version of the game launching in 2021. This functions as an educational tool that lets you explore the game in a conflict-free environment.