Apple's mixed reality headset was absent from WWDC 2022 — here's when it may arrive

Many were left wondering why Apple didn't release any information about its rumored mixed reality headset or realityOS during WWDC 2022. While the new M2-powered MacBook Air took the sting out of it for some, one could feel the soul-crushing inner groans of AR and VR-loving Apple fans who were expecting some mention, even a hint, but their hopes and dreams were crushed.

We're here to renew your hopes; reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, tweeted following the WWDC 2022 presentation that Apple plans to announce the new mixed reality headset at a special event in January 2023.

Kuo presented a potential full timeline for the Apple Mixed Reality headset. This includes engineering validation testing starting in Q3 of 2022. A public unveiling at a special media event in January 2023, followed by developer toolkits within 2-4 weeks of the event. Finally, pre-orders would open in Q2 of 2023 with the retail devices shipping prior to WWDC 2023 next June.

(Image credit: Ming-Chi Kuo)

There have been several reported delays based on design issues and Apple's desire to find a balance between battery life and weight and durability. Apple's foray into the mixed reality headset game may be a much different venture than Facebook's Meta Quest 2, for example, with a rumored price in the $3,000 range. While some Apple fans are almost certainly willing to give up vital organs in exchange for the latest shiny gadget from the company, that is still a pretty penny. If we're lucky, we should be able to purchase the Apple headset by the next WWDC; till then, I will see you at my nearest blood bank. I'm sure at least two of my kids will want the Apple headset.

Via MacRumors