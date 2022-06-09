Apple's mixed reality headset was absent from WWDC 2022 — here's when it may arrive

Many were left wondering why Apple didn't release any information about its rumored mixed reality headset or realityOS during WWDC 2022. While the new M2-powered MacBook Air took the sting out of it for some, one could feel the soul-crushing inner groans of AR and VR-loving Apple fans who were expecting some mention, even a hint, but their hopes and dreams were crushed.
We're here to renew your hopes; reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, tweeted following the WWDC 2022 presentation that Apple plans to announce the new mixed reality headset at a special event in January 2023.
Kuo presented a potential full timeline for the Apple Mixed Reality headset. This includes engineering validation testing starting in Q3 of 2022. A public unveiling at a special media event in January 2023, followed by developer toolkits within 2-4 weeks of the event. Finally, pre-orders would open in Q2 of 2023 with the retail devices shipping prior to WWDC 2023 next June.
There have been several reported delays based on design issues and Apple's desire to find a balance between battery life and weight and durability. Apple's foray into the mixed reality headset game may be a much different venture than Facebook's Meta Quest 2, for example, with a rumored price in the $3,000 range. While some Apple fans are almost certainly willing to give up vital organs in exchange for the latest shiny gadget from the company, that is still a pretty penny. If we're lucky, we should be able to purchase the Apple headset by the next WWDC; till then, I will see you at my nearest blood bank. I'm sure at least two of my kids will want the Apple headset.
Via MacRumors