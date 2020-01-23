Apple's MacBook Air is back on sale for $899

The MacBook Air is one of the most coveted notebooks in the market. Unfortunately, it's also among the most expensive. That's why we're excited to share this excellent deal that saves you a couple of Benjamins on the latest MacBook Air.

Currently, the online retailer has the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $899.99 via a $50 discount that's applied at checkout. Traditionally priced at $1,099, that's $200 off and the third-lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook Air. It's also one of the best laptop deals of the day.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has it on sale for $899 via a $50 discount that's applied during checkout. It's the best MacBook Air deal we've seen since the holidays. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099.99. Now $200 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration, which packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for students, business users, and everyone in between. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Apple MacBook Air 2019 review, we found its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong sound impressive. Though it's only fitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Air is on par with the the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's only slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

Performance-wise, we wish the MacBook Air's CPU had a little more kick. Apple has fitted its machine with a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU. It's great for light/everyday work, but power users will be yearning for more horsepower.

In terms of connectivity, the MacBook Air packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which you'll to charge the notebook. There's also a headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts via a wired pair of headphones.

The base model's 128GB SSD is very paltry by today's standards. So we suggest you opt for the 256GB , which is on sale for $1,099.99 ($199 off).